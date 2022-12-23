2 Strong 4 Bullies
11-year-old girl missing from Cleveland

Doralie Morales
Doralie Morales(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:10 PM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Dec. 22 to help find missing 11-year-old Doralie Morales.

She was described by police as 4′6″ tall, 102 pounds, with blonde curly hair, and brown eyes.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black shirt, black sweatpants, and has two diamond nose piercings.

Call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland Police Non-Emergency line at 216-621-1234 if you see her or know where she may be.

Police warned anyone who is found assisting with her delinquency will be prosecuted.

