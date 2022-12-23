11-year-old girl missing from Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Dec. 22 to help find missing 11-year-old Doralie Morales.

She was described by police as 4′6″ tall, 102 pounds, with blonde curly hair, and brown eyes.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black shirt, black sweatpants, and has two diamond nose piercings.

Call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland Police Non-Emergency line at 216-621-1234 if you see her or know where she may be.

Police warned anyone who is found assisting with her delinquency will be prosecuted.

Doralie Morales (Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

