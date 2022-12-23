5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s the coldest day of the year, perfect weather to stay inside and enjoy the best Browns coverage in town on Tailgate 19.

Host Tony Zarrella welcomes former Browns greats Josh Cribbs and Eric Metcalf at 11 a.m. on 19 News.

The guys will discuss:

* Their experiences playing in below-freezing Cleveland weather

* Deshaun Watson’s defense of Kevin Stefanski

* The surprising contract extension for tackle Jack Conklin

* The impact of Jarvis Landry’s defection to New Orleans, on and off the field

* The mystifying disappearance of Kareem Hunt in the Browns offense

The Browns and Saints kick off at 1 p.m. on 19 News, followed by a live 5th Quarter at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.