2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

AP source: Conklin, Browns agree on 4-year, $60 million deal

Conklin was in the final year of a three-year, $42 million deal he signed in 2020.
FILE - Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) following an NFL football game...
FILE - Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) following an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit. Conklin has agreed to a four-year, $60 million contract extension to stay with the Cleveland Browns, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)(Duane Burleson | AP)
By TOM WITHERS
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the deal tells AP that right tackle Jack Conklin has agreed to a four-year, $60 million contract extension with the Cleveland Browns.

Conklin was in the final year of a three-year, $42 million deal he signed in 2020.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the new deal.

His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, first told ESPN about the extension.

Conklin bounced back this season after suffering a torn patellar tendon in 2021.

The 28-year-old pushed himself during rehab to get back and has started 12 games after sitting out the first two weeks.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
Amber alert issued for missing Columbus twins (Source: Columbus police)
AMBER Alert: 2nd 5-month-old boy found safe in Indianapolis after being kidnapped in Columbus

Latest News

New York Jets running back Ty Johnson (25) attempts to block Cleveland Browns defensive end...
Browns DE Clowney in concussion protocol, S Johnson hurt
Ohio abortion ban
Court: Ohio can’t appeal block on ‘heartbeat’ abortion law
FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) warms up prior to an NFL preseason...
Watson makes home debut as Browns host first-place Ravens
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) carries the ball during an NFL football game...
Deshaun Watson returns from ban with some support, many boos