Going to the Cleveland Browns game? You could be risking frostbite

By Dan DeRoos
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When the Cleveland Browns kickoff on Saturday the temperature will be around 8 degrees, with 25-30 mph winds, meaning the wind chill will be hovering around -10 to -12.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) those conditions could mean frostbite on exposed skin could start in as little as 15 minutes.

“Frostbite is the freezing of skin and the body tissue just beneath it. It first affects exposed body tissue where blood circulation may be limited such as your fingers, toes, nose and ears,” the NWS warns. “To minimize frostbite, make sure all body parts are well covered. When frostbite starts, feeling is lost in the affected area and the frozen tissue will take on a white or pale appearance. If you suspect you are experiencing frostbite, hold the frostbitten area closely against warm skin to return blood flow and warmth to the affected area.”

The National Weather Service uses this chart to show just how quickly frostbite can set in on...
The National Weather Service uses this chart to show just how quickly frostbite can set in on exposed skin.(Source: National Weather Service)

Meanwhile, some Browns fans are trying to sell their tickets at bargain basement prices.

On the resale site VividSeats, there are currently tickets list for $3.

AMBER Alert: Police arrest Ohio woman wanted in kidnapping of 5-month-old twins, 1 still missing
Dan morning streams
Lakewood officer, driver taken to hospital after car strikes cruiser, police say
Strongsville homes across 3 streets damaged by group of suspects, police say
