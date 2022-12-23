Going to the Cleveland Browns game? You could be risking frostbite

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When the Cleveland Browns kickoff on Saturday the temperature will be around 8 degrees, with 25-30 mph winds, meaning the wind chill will be hovering around -10 to -12.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) those conditions could mean frostbite on exposed skin could start in as little as 15 minutes.

“Frostbite is the freezing of skin and the body tissue just beneath it. It first affects exposed body tissue where blood circulation may be limited such as your fingers, toes, nose and ears,” the NWS warns. “To minimize frostbite, make sure all body parts are well covered. When frostbite starts, feeling is lost in the affected area and the frozen tissue will take on a white or pale appearance. If you suspect you are experiencing frostbite, hold the frostbitten area closely against warm skin to return blood flow and warmth to the affected area.”

The National Weather Service uses this chart to show just how quickly frostbite can set in on exposed skin. (Source: National Weather Service)

Meanwhile, some Browns fans are trying to sell their tickets at bargain basement prices.

On the resale site VividSeats, there are currently tickets list for $3.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.