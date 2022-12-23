Man dies after getting hit by car while crossing street in Akron hit-and-run, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died Thursday evening after getting hit by a car while attempting to cross the street in Akron, according to Capt. David Laughlin.

The Dec. 22 crash happened in the intersections of E. Exchange Street and Spicer Street at around 5:41 p.m., according to a department press release.

A car hit a 69-year-old man who was crossing the street and fled the scene, officials said

The man was transported to Summa Hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died, officials confirmed.

Police said the car was found unoccupied shortly after it was involved in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

