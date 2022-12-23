Missing 60-year-old Elyria man last seen Dec. 4

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria Police asked the community on Dec. 22 to help find missing 60-year-old Ronny Rowe.

Rowe was reported missing by a friend and was last seen on Dec. 4 at Bridgeport Commons at 338 East Bridge St., according to police.

Call Det. T. Loesch at 440-326-1205 or email tloesch@cityofelyria.org if you see him or know where he may be.

Reference case #2022-34220 with your tips.

Ronny Rowe (Gerald Lantz | Elyria Police)

