Northeast Ohio closings due to winter storm

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With a winter storm raging across Northeast Ohio Friday morning, several businesses, churches and more have announced closings due to impeding weather.

Below are announced closings:

Akron-Summit Public Library Systems

Closed Dec. 23 due to inclement weather.

Akron Zoo

Closed Dec. 23 due to inclement weather. Will reopen normally on Dec 26.

Cleveland Museum of Art

Closed Dec. 23 due to inclement weather. Will reopen normally on Dec. 24.

Cleveland Museum of Natural History

Closed Dec. 23 due to inclement weather. Will reopen after the holiday weekend on Dec. 26.

Cleveland Public Library

Closed Dec. 23 due to inclement weather. Will reopen at 10 a.m. Dec. 27.

Chapel - Akron, Summit County

Closed Dec. 23 due to inclement weather.

Garfield Heights Municipal Court

Closed Dec. 23 due to inclement weather. Wil reopen Dec 27 at 8 a.m.

Lake County Offices

Closed Dec. 23 due to inclement weather

Lakewood - Cove Community Center

Closed Dec. 23 due to inclement weather

Lorain Public Library System

Closed Dec. 23 due to inclement weather. Will reopen at 9 a.m. Dec. 27.

Portage County Buildings - Administration Building, Ohio Means Jobs Facility and the Records Center

Closed Dec. 23 due to inclement weather

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

