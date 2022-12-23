2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Northeast Ohio closings due to winter storm

Generic Weather Closings Graphic
Generic Weather Closings Graphic(Irina Igumnova | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:31 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With a winter storm raging across Northeast Ohio Friday morning, several businesses, churches and more have announced closings due to impeding weather.

Below are announced closings:

Akron-Summit Public Library Systems

  • Closed Dec. 23 due to inclement weather.

Akron Zoo

  • Closed Dec. 23 due to inclement weather. Will reopen normally on Dec 26.

Cleveland Museum of Art

  • Closed Dec. 23 due to inclement weather. Will reopen normally on Dec. 24.

Cleveland Museum of Natural History

  • Closed Dec. 23 due to inclement weather. Will reopen after the holiday weekend on Dec. 26.

Cleveland Public Library

  • Closed Dec. 23 due to inclement weather. Will reopen at 10 a.m. Dec. 27.

Chapel - Akron, Summit County

  • Closed Dec. 23 due to inclement weather.
Get the latest 19 First Alert Forecast

Garfield Heights Municipal Court

  • Closed Dec. 23 due to inclement weather. Wil reopen Dec 27 at 8 a.m.

Lake County Offices

  • Closed Dec. 23 due to inclement weather

Lakewood - Cove Community Center

  • Closed Dec. 23 due to inclement weather

Lorain Public Library System

  • Closed Dec. 23 due to inclement weather. Will reopen at 9 a.m. Dec. 27.

Portage County Buildings - Administration Building, Ohio Means Jobs Facility and the Records Center

  • Closed Dec. 23 due to inclement weather

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
Johnny Brooks and Steven Carpenter
2 men escape Lorain County correctional facility

Latest News

Northeast Ohio parking bans, snow emergencies (list)
Amanda Dean, a mother of four, disappeared in July 2017 from Collins in Huron County.
Huron County Sheriff’s Office reopens Amanda Dean disappearance investigation
.
Warming centers open across Northeast Ohio as winter storm rolls in (list)
2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded near FIndlay early Thursday morning
2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded near Findlay early Thursday morning