Northeast Ohio closings due to winter storm
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:31 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With a winter storm raging across Northeast Ohio Friday morning, several businesses, churches and more have announced closings due to impeding weather.
Below are announced closings:
Akron-Summit Public Library Systems
- Closed Dec. 23 due to inclement weather.
Akron Zoo
- Closed Dec. 23 due to inclement weather. Will reopen normally on Dec 26.
Cleveland Museum of Art
- Closed Dec. 23 due to inclement weather. Will reopen normally on Dec. 24.
Cleveland Museum of Natural History
- Closed Dec. 23 due to inclement weather. Will reopen after the holiday weekend on Dec. 26.
Cleveland Public Library
- Closed Dec. 23 due to inclement weather. Will reopen at 10 a.m. Dec. 27.
Chapel - Akron, Summit County
- Closed Dec. 23 due to inclement weather.
Garfield Heights Municipal Court
- Closed Dec. 23 due to inclement weather. Wil reopen Dec 27 at 8 a.m.
Lake County Offices
- Closed Dec. 23 due to inclement weather
Lakewood - Cove Community Center
- Closed Dec. 23 due to inclement weather
Lorain Public Library System
- Closed Dec. 23 due to inclement weather. Will reopen at 9 a.m. Dec. 27.
Portage County Buildings - Administration Building, Ohio Means Jobs Facility and the Records Center
- Closed Dec. 23 due to inclement weather
