2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Power outages reported across Northeast Ohio during winter storm

(MGN)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Power outages are being reported across Northeast Ohio as a winter storm makes its way through the area.

The FirstEnergy website said about 11,000 customers are impacted by outages as of 7:15 a.m. Friday.

According to the website, the outages appear to be affecting Summit, Erie, and Mahoning counties the most:

There is no estimate currently posted of when they expect power to be restored.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
Johnny Brooks and Steven Carpenter
2 men escape Lorain County correctional facility

Latest News

19 First Alert Weather Days: End of week storm to bring damaging winds, snow, bitter cold
19 First Alert Weather Days: Extreme cold, wind, and snow moving in today
19 First Alert Weather Days: Winter Storm Warnings soon in effect for damaging winds, extreme...
19 First Alert Weather Days: Winter Storm Warnings soon in effect for damaging winds, extreme cold,
19 First Alert Weather Days: Winter Storm Warnings soon in effect for damaging winds, extreme...
19 First Alert Weather Days: Winter Storm Warnings soon in effect for damaging winds, extreme cold,
Downtown Cleveland Snow
Downtown Cleveland ambassadors prepared for winter weather over Christmas weekend