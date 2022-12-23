Power outages reported across Northeast Ohio during winter storm

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Power outages are being reported across Northeast Ohio as a winter storm makes its way through the area.

The FirstEnergy website said about 11,000 customers are impacted by outages as of 7:15 a.m. Friday.

According to the website, the outages appear to be affecting Summit, Erie, and Mahoning counties the most:

There is no estimate currently posted of when they expect power to be restored.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

