Samsung recalls more than 650K washing machines over fire hazard

Samsung has recalled their Top-Loading Washing Machines because of a fire hazard.
Samsung has recalled their Top-Loading Washing Machines because of a fire hazard.(CPSC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(CNN) - If you own a Samsung Top-Loading Washing Machine, there’s a recall you should know about.

Samsung is recalling more than 650,000 machines with super speed wash because of a fire hazard.

The company said the machines can short-circuit and overheat.

Samsung has received more than 50 reports of smoking, melting, overheating or fires from the washers. Some cases resulted in property damage, and three people reported injuries from smoke inhalation.

A software repair is available.

Details on the recall and the update can be found on the company’s website.

In the meantime, the company said to immediately stop using the washer.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

