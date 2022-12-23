2 Strong 4 Bullies
Strongsville homes across 3 streets damaged by group of suspects, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Strongsville Police urge the community to come forward and identify the multiple males accused of causing damage to several homes in the city.

The damaged homes are located on Woodfield Trail, Spruce Pointe, and Olde Creek Trail, according to police.

Police said the homes were damaged between 2-4 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Take a close look at the surveillance footage of the suspects shared by Strongsville Police.

If you recognize them or have any other information on these crimes, call Lt. Campbell at 440-580-3224.

