Woman shot in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 35-year-old woman was shot in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to Cleveland police.

Police reported the shooting happened in the 8700 block of Willard Avenue, and the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to metro in critical condition, according to Cleveland EMS.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

