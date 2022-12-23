York’s rookie struggles continue

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rookie kicker Cade York has struggled since hitting a 58-yard field goal to win the game in Carolina. He is 22 of 30 for the year and has also missed multiple extra points. Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer talked at length about York and his struggles this week.

On if K Cade York’s miss wide left was more concerning than the other missed FG:

“NFL kickers shouldn’t kick balls like that, and he knows that. I don’t know if it was a loss of focus or the time of the game. There is really no excuse for that type of kick.”

On how weird it was that York and Tucker each missed two FGs on Saturday:

“Yeah, it was unexpected to be sure. The winds, they were supposed to die down a little bit as the game wore on. I think in the fourth quarter they actually picked up. We were kicking with the wind so the expectation is to make those type of kicks, but you never know. The winds do swirl up at altitude, and the longer the kick, the more difficult it is obviously because the wind will affect it a little more.”

On a significant number of York’s misses occurring at home:

“He has missed the two PATs this year, both of those at home. A tough place to kick. Not making excuses for him. We keep talking about how young he is. He knows it is time to step up. He knows that we need him to make those kicks. He knows that when it is 13-3, it is in the fourth quarter and you have a chance to put a team away or at least make it a 13-point game, you have to make those kicks. A credit to Cade is that he is very hard on himself. He never makes excuses ever. We are just trying to figure out how to make him the consistent type of player that he is. If you look at the 47-yarder into the Dawg Pound first half, that is a thing of beauty now. That was a great kick. That wasn’t an easy kick at all because it was really swirling at that time, and I was real proud of that one that put us up 3-0. That was a big kick. You know it is in there. That is just that the tough part for all of us, including Cade, is that he is not as consistent as we need him to be. That will be the goal down the stretch here.”

On if York has practiced more at FirstEnergy Stadium recently:

“We have been down twice in the last week. Since probably the preseason, we did. We were supposed to go and then somebody – I don’t know who it was, whoever tore up the field – we were supposed to go down that day, but they wouldn’t let us go down because they were fixing up the field. That was another time we had planned on going down there. We were waiting on later in the year as it got windier and colder.”

On if York not hitting some kicks as cleanly as desired mitigates some of the environmental effects or evaluation of misses at FirstEnergy Stadium:

“I think so. Anytime you practice in the venue you are going to play in, I think it is going to help him at least mentally. Like I said, it is in there. I think we all saw – I am going to go back to the 47-yarder; you guys keep bringing up the misses, and I am going to keep bringing up the make – he makes a 47-yarder, he makes a PAT, and he makes a 23-yarder all into the Dawg Pound end. That is [seven] points right there, and we won 13-3. There are a lot of really good things going on. I can’t make excuses for him. He is not going to make excuses. Do we need to kick better? Of course, and he will. I am not into predictions, but my gut tells me he is going to continue to get better for us because he is that talented.”

On York seeming to have more challenges kicking west rather than east into the Dawg Pound, which historically has been more difficult to kick toward:

“Usually, the expectation is to make more on the other end going towards our locker room because I don’t want to say it is easier but it is a higher percentage of making kicks in that end. That would be the focus going forward. He is really locked in in the Dawg Pound end and will be just as locked in on the other end, as well.”

On how to help York from the mental standpoint of the game:

“Because he is young – we have talked about his youth before – the mental part of it is huge. The thing about Cade is that he is a very confident young man. I have been around a lot of young kickers where if what happened to him on Saturday happened to them, they are done for the year and they unravel. He went down to the stadium and was crushing the ball. He made a 60-yarder, and it was freezing cold – the wind wasn’t big yesterday – but we have that all on tape. He hit a 60-yarder into the Dawg Pound end. Who does that after the game he had the other day? He is very confident. He knows he is good. He knows what he has to work on. I think the thing is I am not going to give him false confidence, I guess is the word, but I am going to help him with his confidence and we are going to go back to the kicks that he has made in the tough situations where he has made him and kind of build from there. Focusing on the negative is not who I am anyway. I am a very positive and glass-half-full guy anyways. I think that is the way you deal with any young player at any position who is struggling. The mental part of it, you have to really boost them up and say, ‘Hey, look at all of the great things you are doing. Now, let’s do that more often.’ That type of concept.”

On York getting acclimated to the NFL with support from Browns veterans who also contribute on special teams:

“He knows it is time to adjust full bore now. We have 14 games under our belt, and we have three to go. He has been around long enough now. Veteran guys like to tease the rookies, ‘Hey, you are not a rookie anymore. This is Week 16 coming up and our 15th game is coming up.’ For Cade, he has kicked enough games in our stadium and he has kicked enough games in the NFL, now it is time – not that he hasn’t and I think he is trending in that direction – for him to show up for us on a more consistent basis. He knows that, and I am excited for his future here.”

On who on the team has also helped York adjust to elements of the NFL game:

“Any of the guys. (LS) Charley (Hughlett) has been a huge influence on any of our young players. (P) Corey (Bojorquez) has only been in the league three years, but he has helped a lot, too. These guys, they do a great job of communicating about the wind. Corey, Cade and Charley are always talking about the winds and the weather in our stadium or the opposing team’s stadium wherever we go. They do a really good job communicating. Cade communicates with Corey how he wants the ball held a certain tilt a certain weight forward or if it is into the wind a left-to-right crosswind, right-to-left crosswind, etc. All of those things they continually talk about and help each other out with.”

On if there is a sense of competition about York wanting to attempt a long FG in the same manner Tucker did in the past:

“I don’t know. Maybe. I just hope our guys are getting focused on playing, but I am smart enough to know there is a little bit of pride there for both of those guys. I don’t know. I would just like to make all of our PATs and we will go from there, especially this week and with the weather. We will kind of leave it at that.”

