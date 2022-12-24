16-year-old Cleveland girl reported missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Dec. 23 to help find missing 16-year-old Aliyah Burston.

She was described by police as 5′2″ tall, and 120 pounds.

Police said she was last seen wearing a white tank top, purple shorts, and a white winter hat.

Call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland Police Non-Emergency line at 216-621-1234 if you see her or know where she may be.

Police warned anyone who is found assisting with her delinquency will be prosecuted.

Aliyah Burston (Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

