16-year-old Cleveland girl reported missing
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Dec. 23 to help find missing 16-year-old Aliyah Burston.
She was described by police as 5′2″ tall, and 120 pounds.
Police said she was last seen wearing a white tank top, purple shorts, and a white winter hat.
Call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland Police Non-Emergency line at 216-621-1234 if you see her or know where she may be.
Police warned anyone who is found assisting with her delinquency will be prosecuted.
