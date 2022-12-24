19 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: More high winds and bitter cold
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today’s weather features periods of snow, blowing snow, gusty winds, wind chill values well below zero and highs around 10.
Tonight, brings more of the same with lows around 5 above.
Christmas day will be cold and brisk with lake snow and highs in the teens.
Under mainly cloudy skies Sunday night, we’ll see a little more lake snow and lows around 8.
Monday’s forecast includes flurries and highs around 20.
We begin to see milder temperatures beginning Tuesday through Friday.
