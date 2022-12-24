2 Strong 4 Bullies
19 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: More high winds and bitter cold

By Jon Loufman
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today’s weather features periods of snow, blowing snow, gusty winds, wind chill values well below zero and highs around 10.

Tonight, brings more of the same with lows around 5 above.

Christmas day will be cold and brisk with lake snow and highs in the teens.

Under mainly cloudy skies Sunday night, we’ll see a little more lake snow and lows around 8.

Monday’s forecast includes flurries and highs around 20.

We begin to see milder temperatures beginning Tuesday through Friday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

