CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The -28 wind chill isn’t interrupting David Njoku’s pregame routine.

The Browns tight end warmed up shirtless Saturday morning around 11:30 a.m., before the Browns 1 p.m. game against New Orleans.

“On game day, I feel nothing,” Njoku said during the week.

