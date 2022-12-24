2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Browns G Wyatt Teller celebrates birth of first child

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) walks off the field with Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt...
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) walks off the field with Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller (77) after an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)(Duane Burleson | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns G Wyatt Teller and his wife Carly announced the birth of their first child on Friday.

Carly took to Instagram on Dec. 23 to introduce the newest member of the Teller family, Brooks.

The couple’s first boy was born Dec. 19, one day after the Browns 13-3 win against the Baltimore Ravens.

Wyatt and the Browns face the New Orleans Saints on Dec. 24.

