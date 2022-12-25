2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

4 strangers drive 16+ hours from Tampa, Florida to Cleveland after flight cancelations (video)

The quartet’s entire journey was documented on Tik Tok, which included stops in Virginia and...
The quartet’s entire journey was documented on Tik Tok, which included stops in Virginia and West Virginia, while dashing through the snow and laughing all the way.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four strangers in Tampa, Florida teamed up in a rental car to drive over 16 hours to Cleveland after their flights got canceled Thursday, and the journey was all caught on a series of viral Tik Toks.

The four decided to rent a car since their 9:30 a.m. flight was canceled couldn’t and they get rebooked until Christmas Eve, according to Bridget Schuster, who posted the Dec. 22 video that has since garnered nearly 10 million views.

@bridgeteschuster The earliest flight they could get us on was Christmas Eve at 6pm so here we are #tampaairport #cleveland #tampa ♬ Holly Jolly Christmas - Michael Bublé

Schuster documented the quartet’s entire journey on the social media giant, which included stops in Virginia and West Virginia, while dashing through the snow and laughing all the way.

@bridgeteschuster Replying to @permanentlyexhausted121 ♬ Oh No - Kreepa

The strangers-turned-friends did end up completing the journey, arriving in Cleveland at 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 23.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) walks off the field with Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt...
Cleveland Browns G Wyatt Teller celebrates birth of first child
Power outages reported across Northeast Ohio during winter storm
Northeast Ohio parking bans, snow emergencies (list)
Amanda Dean, a mother of four, disappeared in July 2017 from Collins in Huron County.
Huron County Sheriff’s Office reopens Amanda Dean disappearance investigation