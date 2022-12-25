2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

‘Avatar’ sequel sails to 2nd week atop the box office

"Avatar: The Way of Water" reaches $254M domestic, ahead of the "Puss in Boots" sequel and a Whitney Houston biopic. (MARVEL STUDIOS, PARAMOUNT PICTURES, TRIST
By The Associated Press and ANDREW DALTON
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Avatar: The Way of Water” sailed to the top of the box office in its second weekend, bringing in what studios estimate Sunday will be a strong $56 million in North America — a sign that the sequel may stay afloat into the new year and approach the massive expectations that met its release.

James Cameron’s digital extravaganza for 20th Century Studios has made $253.7 million domestically in its first 10 days of release, compared to $212.7 million in the same stretch for 2009′s first “Avatar,” which would go on to become the highest-grossing film of all time.

While Cameron’s films like the “Avatar” original and “Titanic” tend to have serious legs at the box office, sequels tend to open big and decline quickly, complicating guesses on where the film will end up. Its second-weekend drop-off from the $134 million it made in its first was not precipitous, given the way blockbusters open.

“This is James Cameron’s first $100 million opener,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore “For this movie to have opened that big and only dropped 58%, it shows it has staying power.”

Globally, “The Way of Water” is already the third highest-grossing film released in 2022, bringing in $855 million — putting it behind only “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Jurassic World Dominion” — and is a lock to surpass $1 billion.

It’s also clear sailing for the film looking ahead, with more holiday time coming and no comparable competition until February, when Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” is released.

Storms across the U.S. could keep people home, however.

“The biggest foe that Avatar is facing at this moment is the weather,” Dergarabedian said.

Universal’s animated Shrek spinoff, “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” featuring the voices of Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek, finished a distant second with $11.35 million in its opening weekend.

Sony’s biopic “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody” finished third with $5.3 million.

The weekend’s biggest disappointment was “Babylon,” the epic of early Hollywood from “La La Land” director Damian Chazelle starring Brad Pitt and and Margo Robbie. In a nationwide release it brought in just $3.5 million, finishing fourth.

The tepid, $6.5 million opening weekend in October of director David O. Russell’s “Amsterdam,” another film, set in a similar period, that combined prestige, scope, star power and a celebrated auteur, brought industry worries that audiences just weren’t flocking to theaters for such films.

The concerns proved justified, as “Babylon” barely made more than half of the opening of “Amsterdam.”

The coming weeks in theaters, streaming showings and any nominations it may get could help “Babylon” rise above bomb status.

“I would say Babylon is a movie that isn’t about the opening weekend,” Dergarabedian said. “We’ll have to see what it does in the coming weeks then into the new year, particularly if it gets more awards buzz.”

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore, with Wednesday through Sunday in parentheses. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. “Avatar: The Way of Water,” $56 million.

2. “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” 11.35 million.

3. “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” $5.3 million.

4. “Babylon,” $3.5 million.

5. “Violent Night,” $3.14 million.

6. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” $3 million.

7. “The Whale,” $924,000.

8. “The Menu,” $617,000.

9. “The Fabelmans,” $550,000.

10. “Strange World,” $410,000.

___

This story has been corrected to show that weekend studio estimates say “Avatar: The Way of Water” brought in $56 million in North America, not $58 million.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

AMBER Alert: Police arrest Ohio woman wanted in kidnapping of 5-month-old twins, 1 still missing
AMBER Alert: Police arrest Ohio woman wanted in kidnapping of 5-month-old twins, 1 still missing
New York State Police advised residents to stay off the roads Saturday in a tweet that included...
Frigid monster storm across US claims at least 34 lives
"Avatar: The Way of Water" reaches $254M domestic, ahead of the "Puss in Boots" sequel and a...
"AVATAR" passes 250 million in the box office
A winter storm delivers frigid temperatures, power outages, and travel delays on Christmas.
A frigid Christmas across the U.S.