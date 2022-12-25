2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Browns get eliminated from NFL Playoffs for 2nd straight year

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)(David Richard | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The losing woes continue in Berea after the Cleveland Browns on Saturday were eliminated from playoff contention for the second straight year.

This year’s playoff hopes for the Browns ended following the team’s 17-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

It will also end up being Cleveland’s second straight losing season under head coach Kevin Stefanski.

“Obviously, you are disappointed with that,” Stefanski, the third-year coach said following the team’s elimination from this year’s postseason play.

However, Stefanski said the team is still poised to get a win against the Washington Commanders, who are still in the hunt for a playoff spot in the NFC.

QB Deshaun Watson, who played in his fourth game since his 11-game suspension for breaching the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy, said the team has to finish the season strong.

“We have to go in and come in like we have something to prove,” Watson said.

The Browns head to Washington to play the Commanders on Jan. 1, 2023.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

