Barberton police officers shoot suspect at the YMCA

By Patrick Stout
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Barberton, Ohio (WOIO) - A Barberton police officer shot a suspect at the Lake Anna YMCA Monday morning, police say.

Police say around 9:05 a.m. in the area of 500 W. Hopocan Ave. an officer shot a suspect.

No officers were injured during the shooting.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound police say.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

