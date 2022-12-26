Barberton police officers shoot suspect at the YMCA

Barberton, Ohio (WOIO) - A Barberton police officer shot a suspect at the Lake Anna YMCA Monday morning, police say.

Police say around 9:05 a.m. in the area of 500 W. Hopocan Ave. an officer shot a suspect.

No officers were injured during the shooting.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound police say.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.