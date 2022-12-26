2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland woman murdered after possible hostage situation

(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old woman was found dead inside a home in the city’s Cudell neighborhood and police said the suspect remains on the loose.

Cleveland police said officers were called to a home in the 8700 block of Willard Ave. around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 23 after a person called 911 reporting a possible hostage situation with shots fired.

When officers arrived, Brittany Snead, of Cleveland, was found shot on the kitchen floor, but nobody else was inside the home.

Snead was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center where she died from her injuries later that day.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 216-623-5464.

Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME and a cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

