Flights resume at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport following winter storm

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The arrivals and departures were far different Monday, the day after Christmas, than it was leading up to one of the most traveled holidays of the year.

The terminal was full of people doing their best to get home and some still trying to get to their original destinations.

Some had been waiting for days, others stayed home deciding not to brave the blowing and drifting snow until the weather calmed down.

Although things looked a lot better in terms of the number of people traveling, delays were still the rule of the day.

Just ask Josey Dueck from Cleveland who’s headed to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Her flight out this morning was delayed by an hour and a half. Then a glimmer of hope.

It looks almost like normal travel times (WOIO)

“They notified us that it was actually on time. So, we rushed to the airport really fast. I left my bag behind. I left everything because I knew I wouldn’t have time. I went through security. I ran, I sprinted down to the last gate. I got there and it was still delayed by an hour and a half. I would be taking off at 1:20. So, I called my dad as quickly as I could and said turn around I need my stuff. I have to check my bag through. He came back. I came all the way back through security, checked my bag. Now, I’m going back through for the second time,” said Dueck.

If the delays turn in to flights out travelers will still savage some of the joy of the season.

