2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Flights resume at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport following winter storm

By Harry Boomer
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The arrivals and departures were far different Monday, the day after Christmas, than it was leading up to one of the most traveled holidays of the year.

The terminal was full of people doing their best to get home and some still trying to get to their original destinations.

Some had been waiting for days, others stayed home deciding not to brave the blowing and drifting snow until the weather calmed down.

Although things looked a lot better in terms of the number of people traveling, delays were still the rule of the day.

Just ask Josey Dueck from Cleveland who’s headed to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Her flight out this morning was delayed by an hour and a half. Then a glimmer of hope.

It looks almost like normal travel times
It looks almost like normal travel times(WOIO)

“They notified us that it was actually on time. So, we rushed to the airport really fast. I left my bag behind. I left everything because I knew I wouldn’t have time. I went through security. I ran, I sprinted down to the last gate. I got there and it was still delayed by an hour and a half. I would be taking off at 1:20. So, I called my dad as quickly as I could and said turn around I need my stuff. I have to check my bag through. He came back. I came all the way back through security, checked my bag. Now, I’m going back through for the second time,” said Dueck.

If the delays turn in to flights out travelers will still savage some of the joy of the season.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

FILE - Ohio State head coach Ryan Day walks before an NCAA college football game against Notre...
Buckeyes conduct first Peach Bowl practice in Atlanta
James Price
U.S. Marshals offer reward for fugitive wanted for several violent crimes
Man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Warehouse District
(Source: MGN)
Cleveland woman murdered after possible hostage situation