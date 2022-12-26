Man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Warehouse District

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A passerby called police Christmas Eve after finding a man’s body laying on the ground in the Warehouse District.

According to Cleveland police, the victim, identified as Shawn Lavelle Jackson, 48, of Cleveland, was found around 10 a.m. in the 2100 block of W. 3rd Street.

Officers said it appears Jackson was involved in a physical altercation with an unknown man when he was shot.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, said police.

Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to call investigators at 216-623-5464.

Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME and a cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.