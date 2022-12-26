Mother creates non-profit to reduce risk of abuse towards children with disabilities

HINCKLEY, Ohio (WOIO) - A mother is turning her pain into purpose after both of her children, including one with a disability, were sexually abused.

After two very different experiences fighting for justice in court, she realized more needed to be done to help disabled children in these situations.

Nicole Moehring and her daughter Maci work long hours looking at the computer together, working to grow their non-profit.

It’s a project of passion, but it took heartbreak to get here.

“My son, who has Autism and Fragile X Syndrome, was a victim of sexual abuse not once, but twice,” said Moehring, founder of Voices of Change 2018. “And my daughter, who’s neuro-typical, was abused once.”

In just one day, Moehring’s life was turned upside down.

She found herself fighting for justice for both children, quickly discovering one battle would be much more difficult than the other.

“I really feel my son was discriminated against,” said Moehring. “I feel that they didn’t no how to handle his case. There was a lot of excuses as far as because there was a disability, they don’t know how to try those cases.”

Moehring felt lost, struggling to find resources to help her son and support for herself.

That’s when she decided to start Voices of Change 2018, vowing to help others going through the same situation.

“It just started with an Instagram page with this idea just to start creating posts about ideas of you know how to reduce the risk for abuse and just really general information,” said Moehring.

The page still exists to this day, but has grown to a certified non-profit, offering ways to reduce the risk of abuse for children with disabilities and provide resources if it has already happened. Some of the information includes signs of child abuse, communication tips, and avenues of support.

While the project has grown immensely, it has taken its toll on Moehring and her daughter.

“It’s tough to know how these monsters out there are just taking advantage of such a vulnerable population,” said Moehring.

It’s a tiring struggle, but Moehring will continue to do everything she can to protect the vulnerable and arm others fighting similar battles.

For more information, including ways to donate, visit https://www.voicesofchange2018.org/.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.