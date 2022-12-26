2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Northeast Ohio weather: Rapid warming trend ahead

wx
wx(woio)
By Jon Loufman
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A few, stray flurries Monday night will accompany lows in the mid-teens.

Tuesday’s skies will offer glimpses of sunshine as highs head for the upper 20s.

Tuesday night will be mainly cloudy and breezy with lows in the mid 20s.

Wednesday will feature a mix of clouds and sun with highs approaching 40.

Thursday will see highs around 50 and Friday’s scattered showers will include highs in the low 50s.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

One more morning with subzero wind chills before a warm-up begins
Northeast Ohio weather: Slowly warming this week as we climb out of the deep freeze
Northeast Ohio weather: Slowly warming this week as we climb out of the deep freeze
Northeast Ohio weather: Slowly warming this week as we climb out of the deep freeze
FirstEnergy on Saturday asked its customers to conserve electricity through the remainder of...
FirstEnergy urges customers to save energy during extreme cold weather conditions
Holiday Travel
Winter snow and cold creates dangerous conditions for holiday travelers