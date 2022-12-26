Northeast Ohio weather: Rapid warming trend ahead

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A few, stray flurries Monday night will accompany lows in the mid-teens.

Tuesday’s skies will offer glimpses of sunshine as highs head for the upper 20s.

Tuesday night will be mainly cloudy and breezy with lows in the mid 20s.

Wednesday will feature a mix of clouds and sun with highs approaching 40.

Thursday will see highs around 50 and Friday’s scattered showers will include highs in the low 50s.

