Sheriff: 6 believed to be dead in Tennessee house fire

FILE - Firefighters responded to find the Crossville, Tennessee, home fully engulfed in flames,...
FILE - Firefighters responded to find the Crossville, Tennessee, home fully engulfed in flames, said a statement from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities believe six people were killed in an early morning house fire in Tennessee on Monday.

Cumberland County firefighters responded to find the Crossville home fully engulfed in flames, a statement from Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Gary Howard said. Officials believe that four adults and two children were killed in the blaze, Howard said.

Authorities said they need to officially identify the victims and notify their family members before releasing additional details about the victims.

No foul play is suspected in the fire, the statement said. Several other agencies also responded and were at the scene to investigate, including the Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Cumberland County Rescue Squad.

“Sheriff Casey Cox would like to ask everyone to please keep this family in your prayers,” Howard said. “This is a horrific event and a tragic loss for our community.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

