Urban Kutz Barbershop temporarily closed due to damage suffered on Christmas day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Urban Kutz Barbershop located at 11106 Detroit Ave. will be closed temporarily due to water damage suffered on Christmas day.

The barbershop said they will be taking all clients at their Urban Kutz Barbershop located at 6014 Lorain Ave.

Urban Kutz Barbershop did not announce when the Detroit Avenue location would reopen.

