U.S. Marshals offer reward for fugitive wanted for several violent crimes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals and Sandusky police are looking for a fugitive wanted for aggravated burglary and domestic violence.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information leading to the capture of James Price.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Price forcefully entered a home in the 1400 block of Camp St. in Sandusky on Nov. 8 and threatened to assault the victim.

Price, 33, is known to frequent Cleveland, Elyria and the Sandusky areas.

If you have any information, please call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

