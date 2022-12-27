2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 found dead in Lodi house consumed by ‘heavy fire and cluttered rooms’

Lodi Fire Department
(Lodi Fire Department)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:23 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LODI, Ohio (WOIO) - One victim was found dead inside a Lodi house that was engulfed in flames and took 31 firefighters to help put out on Dec. 25, the Lodi Fire Department confirmed.

LFD said it was sent to the home in the 8500 block of Lafayette Road at 5:24 p.m. after a passersby saw the fire coming out of the windows near the back of the home on the second floor and roof.

The Good Samaritans then banged on the front door to alert anyone inside the house, according to LFD.

No one answered the door, but the Good Samaritans heard the television on, LFD stated.

LFD said it arrived on scene with Lorain Police and the Medina County Sheriff’s Officers a short time later to find heavy fire on the second floor of the home.

First responders first learned that there may be two people inside, one resident and one visitor from out of state, according to LFD.

Firefighters immediately completed a search of the first floor and basement before checking the second floor, said LFD.

LFD said crews were met with heavy flames and cluttered rooms on the second floor.

The fire was knocked down as firefighters attempted to get inside all rooms on the second floor, according to LFD.

LFD described how one bedroom had plywood and plastic all over the window, and the floor of the hallway had burned away in front of it, delaying firefighters from entering.

Firefighters found a victim after an extensive search of this room, which was the same one the initial caller saw fire coming out of through the windows, according to LFD.

The Medina County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the victim and cause of death.

LFD said firefighters searched for the possible second victim, but no one was found.

After additional searches, Medina County Sheriff’s Office detectives told LFD that the second person was found alive and at their home in another state.

It is unknown if smoke detectors alerted the victim of the second floor fire, but a downstairs smoke detector was working at points of the blaze, according to LFD.

Five fire departments assisted the Lodi Fire Department for a total of 31 firefighters at the scene.

Westfield, Lafayette, Chatham, Town & County, and Spencer fire departments each sent trucks and firefighters.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal is investigating the blaze.

While the cause of the fire is still undetermined, it appears to have started on the second floor, according to LFD.

