13 people die on Ohio roads over Christmas, troopers say

By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A total of 13 people were killed in seven accidents from midnight on Dec. 23 to midnight on Dec. 26.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said 56 impaired drivers were removed from the roads.

Troopers added 14 drivers were cited for distracted driving and 21 for drugs.

In 2021, a total of 10 people were killed during the Christmas holiday.

The public can call #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity.

