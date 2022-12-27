2 Strong 4 Bullies
17-year-old boy shot in Garfield Heights

((Tim Dubravetz/WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old boy was found shot inside a car Tuesday morning.

Garfield Heights police were called out to the 13500 block of Christine Ave. around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting victim.

When they arrived, they found the teenager inside a parked vehicle.

Lt. Matthew Berdysz said he had been shot in his back, but was still conscious.

Paramedics transported him to MetroHealth Medical Center. His condition and name have not been released at this time.

Lt. Berdysz added there are no arrests.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

