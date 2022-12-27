BCI investigates deadly officer involved shooting in Barberton

Barberton, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was fatally shot and killed by a Barberton police officer Monday morning after he allegedly charged at officers with a knife.

A woman called police from the YMCA on W. Hopocan Avenue around 9 a.m. to report a man was threatening her and demanding her car keys and other property.

Barberton police released the 911 calls Tuesday.

<911 CALL: He’s just following me. I’m walking to work so now he’s just yelling at other people but he threatened me and asked me for my car keys and I don’t even drive. He told me to give him my book bag and everything inside and then he said he wouldn’t leave me alone and he’s going to keep following me until I give him my stuff>

The woman managed to get safely inside the YMCA.

When officers arrived, the suspect took off running, but was located in a nearby parking lot, brandishing a knife, said police.

Officers said they ordered him to drop the weapon, but he refused and charged at them.

One officer fired his weapon, hitting the stomach in the upper abdomen.

After falling to the ground, police said he was still refusing to drop the knife.

Once in handcuffs, officers began administering first aid, until he was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police have identified him as Zachary Zoran, 34, of Akron.

Zachary Zoran ((Source: Summit County Sheriff))

On Sunday, Cuyahoga Falls police issued an arrest warrant for aggravated menacing against Zoran after he allegedly threatened to harm a family member.

Zoran was also allegedly involved in another report with Cuyahoga Falls Monday for threatening family members.

Barberton police added within the past 24 hours, Zoran made several social media posts where he threatened to harm the public as well as police officers and their families.

His past criminal history includes; domestic violence, carrying concealed weapons, endangering children and aggravated trafficking in drugs.

The officers involved in Monday’s shooting have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Barberton police detectives are handling the investigation.

