Cleveland man identified as 4th person killed in 50-vehicle crash on Turnpike

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022(Twitter user: Mikewaldron115)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) identified the fourth person killed in the 50-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike on Friday, Dec. 23.

The victim has been identified as Francisco Gutierrez-Martinez, 30, Cleveland.

The other three victims were identified several days ago as Bernard M. Bloniarz, 59, of Napoleon; Emma L. Smith, 19, of Webberville, Mich.; and Julie E. Roth, 37, of Toledo.

The crash happened early in the afternoon of Dec. 23 between State Route 53 and Route 4 in Sandusky County, according to OSHP Sgt. Ray Santiago.

The crash came during frigid temps and strong winds, with Sandusky County under a level 3 snow emergency as of late Friday afternoon.

OSHP announced all lanes were re-opened on the turnpike as of 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 24.

