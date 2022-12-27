Driver crashes into Willoughby police cruiser, nearly hits officer

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Willoughby officer was nearly hit in a Christmas Day crash, according to Willoughby police.

A release from the department states that the officer was assisting a driver on SR-2 eastbound who was in a single car accident due to road conditions around 11:16 a.m.

He was standing near the vehicle watching oncoming traffic, when he noticed a Toyota Tundra coming toward him, out of control.

The officer jumped on the median wall, according to police, and the truck struck the passenger side of his police cruiser.

Both cars sustained disabling damage, police said, but the officer and driver were not harmed.

The 63-year-old driver of the Toyota was cited for failure to control and will go to court at a later date.

