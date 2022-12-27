2 Strong 4 Bullies
Fire damages several apartments in Euclid

By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Several apartments were damaged in an early Tuesday morning fire.

Euclid firefighters were called out to the complex in the 22000 block of Fox Ave. overnight.

The blaze is believed to have started in Unit H and the fire went through the roof of that unit.

Euclid apartment fire
Euclid apartment fire((Source: WOIO))

There is also damage to both neighboring units.

Euclid apartment fire
Euclid apartment fire((Source: WOIO))

At this time, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

