2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Man found dead outside in Parma

Death investigation
Death investigation(WALB)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was found dead in his driveway Monday afternoon and Parma police said the medical examiner will now determine the cause of death.

According to police, the 47-year-old man was discovered around 12:15 p.m. in the 7600 block of Chesterfield Ave.

He has been identified as James Kolodny.

Parma police said Kolodny’s family, they last spoke to him on Christmas.

No additional details are available at this time.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Teenage brothers arrested by Newburgh Heights police after crashing stolen Kia
Teenage brothers arrested by Newburgh Heights police after crashing stolen Kia
Anthony O'Neal (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Warrensville Heights man pleads not guilty to damaging Cleveland Browns field
Teenage brothers arrested by Newburgh Heights police after crashing stolen Kia
Teenage brothers arrested by Newburgh Heights police after crashing stolen Kia
Lodi Fire Department
1 found dead in Lodi house consumed by ‘heavy fire and cluttered rooms’