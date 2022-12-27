Man found dead outside in Parma

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was found dead in his driveway Monday afternoon and Parma police said the medical examiner will now determine the cause of death.

According to police, the 47-year-old man was discovered around 12:15 p.m. in the 7600 block of Chesterfield Ave.

He has been identified as James Kolodny.

Parma police said Kolodny’s family, they last spoke to him on Christmas.

No additional details are available at this time.

