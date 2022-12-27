Memorial street sign for 9-year-old shooting victim urges to put guns down

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A memorial street sign is now up, for a little 9-year-old girl whose life was tragically and innocently taken four years ago when she was shot and killed sitting inside her mother’s car.

“So we’re here today in support of Saniyah Nicholson,” said Marva Patterson, a member of the Black Women Commission Cuyahoga County.

The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County placed a street sign of 9-year-old Nicholson along Lotus Drive in Cleveland’s Lee-Harvard neighborhood.

Nicholson was shot and killed in the head in her mother’s car on Lee Road in the same neighborhood back in 2018.

Police said Nicholson was caught in a crossfire between two groups who were shooting at each other on the sidewalk.

“It’s a tragedy and one thing I can actually say as a human being we need to continue to support each other and we are here for support this family,” said Patterson.

Patterson said the commission chose to put Nicholson’s sign in this location on Lotus Drive because the shooting happened just blocks away.

“When you lose a child in such a way it will never go away that bad pain is it is deep felt throughout the communities,” said Patterson.

This sign is now a constant reminder to the young people walking by to put down the guns before another innocent life is taken too soon.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.