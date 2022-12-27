Newcomerstown family of 6 killed in overnight house fire

NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Newcomerstown is morning the loss of a family who did not make it out of their house before it became engulfed in flames in the overnight hours of Dec. 26, Capt. Opha Lawson confirmed.

The Tuscarawas County Coroner’s Office said six victims were pulled from what was left of the home.

Lawson said Tuscarawas County Central Dispatched got a call around 1:36 a.m. that there was a house on fire in the 420 block of Spaulding Avenue.

When Newcomerstown Police and Fire arrived, the blaze had already taken over the home, according to Lawson.

Delaware Valley Joint Fire District, Arrowhead Joint Fire District, Three Rivers Fire District, Stonecreek Fire, and West Lafayette Fire were called to assist, Lawson listed.

First responders learned the family was inside when the fire started, and no one had made it out, Lawson said.

The Tuscarawas County Coroner’s Office said it was notified at 5:41 a.m.

Over the next several hours, six victims were brought out of the debris and pronounced dead, the coroner’s office said.

The Tuscarawas County Coroner’s Office said all six victims were then brought to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies and to be positively identified.

No further information is being released until the victims are identified and the family has all been notified.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office and Newcomerstown Police Department were also at the scene conducting investigations.

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Lawson thanked the Salvation Army and Newcomerstown McDonald’s for providing donations to the first responders on scene.

Newcomerstown Schools Superintendent Jason C. Peoples sent out sincere condolences with the following message to the Trojan family on the tragedy:

“Newcomerstown Schools are deeply saddened to hear the news of the tragic house fire early this morning in the village. Our hearts are heavy as we begin to process the enormity of this loss. The school district, staff and entire school community send our thoughts, prayers and unwavering support to the family and friends of those who were taken too soon. Unfortunately, we are unable to provide more information until authorities release the names of those who perished.

Newcomerstown Schools will be offering grief support to those affected by this devastating event. Counselors, faith-based support as well as school staff will be at West Elementary School tomorrow, Dec. 27th from 3pm-6pm for all families of Newcomerstown Schools.

Additional counselors and support staff will also be on-site and available for students upon our return to school on Tuesday, Jan. 3rd, 2023, and as needed thereafter.”

A vigil was held that night at 6 p.m. at the Methodist Church at Oak Street to honor the family lost to the Spaulding Street fire.

