Richmond Heights police hold raffle for security camera

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Richmond Heights police are holding a raffle to give away two free outdoor surveillance cameras.

Dunn Hardware donated both the Feit Electric Smart Outdoor Surveillance cameras (wi-fi based).

Interested Richmond Heights residents can stop by the police station Tuesday, Dec. 27 through Thursday, Dec. 29 to fill out a raffle ticket.

The police station, located at 27201 Highland Rd., will be open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. If you are a resident with mobility issues, please call 216-383-6305.

Winners will be picked on Dec. 30.

If the winners need help installing the camera, an officer will assist.

Richmond Heights Police Chief Tom Wetzel said home surveillance cameras can help their police department solve crimes and even prevent them.

