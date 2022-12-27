2 Strong 4 Bullies
Stroud ready to face Georgia pass rush in Peach Bowl

Buckeyes quarterback looking to establish own legacy at Ohio State
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football...
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(Nick Wass | AP)
By Scott Piker
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The College Football Playoff semifinal showdown Saturday at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta is very important for Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud.

In two seasons as the scarlet and gray signal caller, he’s been a two time Heisman Trophy finalist and a Rose Bowl winning quarterback.

Those accomplishments can make you a legend in Columbus, but two losses against Michigan certainly do not.

A win Saturday night against number one Georgia and a trip to the College Football Playoff national championship game is exactly what the second year Buckeye quarterback needs to cement his legacy in Ohio State football history.

So what is it going to take to upset the reigning College Football Playoff national champion Bulldogs.

“We got to play Buckeye football,” Stroud said. “LSU do what LSU did. So I’m pretty sure they’re not going to let us drop back and do what we want to do. I’m pretty sure they’ve been watching film on us and make sure that’s something they stop. They probably think -- well, I don’t know what they think. That’s part of it. LSU got to throw the ball against us really well, and we’ll just go out there and do it.”

Stroud also has to face a fierce Georgia pass rush. It’s one of the best in the nation. The Bulldogs will send the big dogs up front to take Stroud down to the turf at Mercedes Benz stadium Saturday. Stroud is looking forward to the challenge of beating the pass rush.

“I’m pretty sure they’ll have a plan for that, and we’ll have to be on our game just as much as they are,” Stroud said. “We gotta go play Buckeye football and make sure what happens on Saturday for us.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

