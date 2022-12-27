2 Strong 4 Bullies
Teenage brothers arrested by Newburgh Heights police after crashing stolen Kia

By Jim Nelson
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 1:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A pair of teenage brothers were arrested by Newburgh Heights police last week after leading officers on a short chase before crashing a stolen Kia.

The boys, ages 15 and 16, are from Cleveland but were spotted on Fleet Avenue in the bordering suburb around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.

An officer wrote in her report that she tried pulling them over because their license plate wasn’t visible.

Instead, the teens drove away, crossing the center line, nearly hitting another police cruiser head-on before crashing into the sign at Washington Reservation Metropark, according to police reports and bodycam footage.

The video obtained by 19 News shows the vehicle on its roof with smoke coming from the engine area.

The footage clearly shows the two boys escaping from the vehicle and running away as officers followed.

Eventually, one of the teens, later identified as the driver, was tased while the other surrendered.

According to the police report, their mother told officers that Children and Family Services technically had custody of them, but that they were recently allowed to move in with her.

She also told officers that at the time of the arrest, one of the boys was required to wear a GPS monitor, “but he cut it off or it fell off.”

The teenagers could be heard telling officers they got the stolen car from someone else.

They’ve not been charged with theft, but are facing two felony charges; receiving stolen property and fleeing from police.

Their cases are pending in the juvenile justice system.

A Newburgh Heights police officer chases a teen suspect after crashing a stolen Kia
A Newburgh Heights police officer chases a teen suspect after crashing a stolen Kia(Newburgh Heights Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

