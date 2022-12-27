2 Strong 4 Bullies
Warrensville Heights man pleads not guilty to damaging Cleveland Browns field

By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old Warrensville Heights man pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday to damaging the playing field at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Anthony O’Neal was indicted on the charges of vandalism and breaking and entering.

Anthony O'Neal
Anthony O'Neal((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Cleveland police said in the early morning hours of Nov. 22, O’Neal drove onto the field.

A Cleveland Browns spokesperson said the damage was superficial and their maintenance team made the repairs quickly. No football games were canceled as a result of the damage.

O’Neal is out on a $2500 bond and will return to court on Feb. 2.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

