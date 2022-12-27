‘We pray they’re ok’: Garfield Heights pastor on hit and run driver who crashed into their church

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver crashed into a church, but then fled the scene before calling Garfield Heights police.

The accident happened over the weekend at the New Journey Church located in the 4700 block of Osborn Rd.

Garfield Heights church crash ((Source: WOIO))

Pastor Charles Redmon Jr. said their insurance will likely not cover all the repairs and they will now have to pay thousands of dollars out of pocket.

“We pray they’re ok, but they just drove away and didn’t contact the proper authorities to alert them of the issue. We are a church that is very involved in the community, we are a loving and giving place, and now we are looking for some of that love and support in return,” said Redmon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Garfield Heights police.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.