Who will Browns defense face at quarterback Sunday vs. Commanders

For the second time in three weeks, the Cleveland Browns have to prepare to face two different quarterbacks against an NFL team from the Baltimore, Washington D.C. beltway.

In week 15, it was between Ravens signal callers Tyler Huntley and Lamar Jackson. Here in week 17 its between Commanders quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke and Carson Wentz. The reasons are different however.

The Ravens quarterback decision was due to Jackson’s injured knee. The Commanders decision is based on performance.

As of Tuesday afternoon. Washington head coach Ron Rivera had not decided between Wentz and Heinicke. Perhaps the Browns will have an answer when they return to practice Wednesday in put the game plan for Sunday afternoon in place.

Heinicke had been the starter in the nation’s capital since Wentz suffered an injury back in October. Heinicke was benched in Saturday’s loss despite going 13 of 18 for 166 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Fumbles lead to Rivera’s decision to make a change. Heinicke has fumbled five times in the Commanders last three games. Four of them resulted in turnovers.

Wentz threw for 123 yards with a touchdown, completing 12 of 16 passes.

“I thought Taylor did some really good things. There were some opportunities, I think, that we could’ve taken advantage of as well,” Rivera said during a Tuesday video conference. “I thought Carson coming in and not having played in a while, he was a little rusty at first. And then he started to sharpen up. He showed he made quick decisions. So, that was good to see. It was. There are still some things he can continue to work on and improve as well.”

Sunday’s game is very important for Washington. A loss to the Browns puts a dent into their NFC playoff chances. At 7-7-1, the Commanders certainly hold the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC. Is that the reason for Rivera’s decision.

“Well I just want to make sure I have an opportunity to speak to everybody before I make a decision,” Rivera said. “I want to make sure I’ve got all the thoughts and ideas and concepts. Again, at the end of the day, the decision’s going to be made based on what I believe is best for us going forward, gives us the best opportunity right now. That’s what this is really about.”

