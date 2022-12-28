4 Akron residents homeless after 2 separate fires
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron firefighters fought two fires Wednesday which left a total of four residents homeless.
The first fire started around 7:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Collinwood Ave.
When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from a second story bedroom.
Firefighters had the fire under control by 7:55 a.m. and the Red Cross is now helping three adults who were displaced.
The second fire began around 10:45 a.m. in the 100 block of Edgerton Ave.
One resident was injured and transported to a local hospital His name and condition have not been released.
The cause of both fires remains under investigation.
