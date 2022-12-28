2 Strong 4 Bullies
72-year-old assisted living resident found dead outside Cleveland Heights facility

Forest Hills assisted living
Forest Hills assisted living(Source: WOIO)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Heights police discovered a body outside of an assisted living facility, according to a release from the department.

Officers said on Monday around 8:20 a.m., they were driving by Forest Hills Place assisted living facility when they noticed what they believed was a dead body outside on the ground.

They reported finding the body near the corner of the building, who was later identified as 72-year-old Frances Washington.

Washington was a resident of the facility, according to police.

The cause of her death is unknown at this time, but police said it appeared that she had succumbed to the inclement weather, unable to get back into the building.

Police said it is unknown how long she was outside, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

