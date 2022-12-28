76-year-old man dies in Hudson house fire

HUDSON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 76-year-old man died Tuesday from injuries suffered in a house fire.

Shortly before 10 p.m., Hudson firefighters received a call about the smell of burning plastic.

Firefighters searched the area and found the house fire in the 5700 block of Hudson Dr.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they learned the victim, identified as Ronald Rini, was still inside.

Firefighters extricated Rini from the house and EMS transported him to Western Reserve Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:07 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials said it started in the basement of the home.

22 Hudson firefighters, along with Hudson police and Hudson EMS were on the scene.

Four Stow firefighters, four Twinsburg firefighters and three Valley firefighters helped extinguish the blaze.

