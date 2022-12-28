2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

76-year-old man dies in Hudson house fire

(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUDSON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 76-year-old man died Tuesday from injuries suffered in a house fire.

Shortly before 10 p.m., Hudson firefighters received a call about the smell of burning plastic.

Firefighters searched the area and found the house fire in the 5700 block of Hudson Dr.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they learned the victim, identified as Ronald Rini, was still inside.

Firefighters extricated Rini from the house and EMS transported him to Western Reserve Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:07 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials said it started in the basement of the home.

22 Hudson firefighters, along with Hudson police and Hudson EMS were on the scene.

Four Stow firefighters, four Twinsburg firefighters and three Valley firefighters helped extinguish the blaze.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Julianne Shead (Source: Portage County Sheriff)
Sentencing for Ravenna mom convicted of killing 2 daughters, family friend in drunk driving crash
Forest Hills assisted living
72-year-old assisted living resident found dead outside Cleveland Heights facility
Jose Antonio Campos (Source: Elyria police)
Grand jury indicts suspect accused of killing 14-year-old Elyria boy
Zino Kirby (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Trial underway for former Cleveland Municipal Court worker charged with attempted rape, kidnapping