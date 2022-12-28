Accident victim searches for mystery Good Samaritan

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The accident happened last Friday afternoon during the blizzard.

“Just hit a patch of ice and that was it,” remembered Tony Watson. “My car kept spinning and spinning and spinning and I tried so hard to gain control. It was surreal, it was almost like it a movie.”

Watson’s car hit the wall and was disabled, sitting sideways across I-71 two miles before Snow Road.

Watson said he realized he had to leave the vulnerable vehicle, so he exited his car and finally flagged down a van.

“He pulled over to the side, I went running over to his van, he had a white van, and he didn’t have to let me in,” Watson recalled. “He gave me his gloves, he offered me his wife’s homemade soup that she made for him. I wholeheartedly believe that I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for him.”

Watson is now looking for a man known only as Mike who works at an Apple store.

“I put a post on Facebook trying to find him because he did save my life that day,” Wason said. “Just thank you. You were my guardian angel that day.”

Watson also posted that he was blessed to be able to celebrate the holidays with his family this year.

“All I could think about while I was out in the elements was I might not be able to see my son open his gifts for Christmas.”

