Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb vows to play final 2 games

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With nothing to play for in the season’s final 2 games, it would be easy for Nick Chubb and other banged-up Browns stars to sit out.

Yet Chubb insists he will play, starting this Sunday at Washington.

Chubb also admitted another year of missing the playoffs is painful.

““It is disappointing for sure,” Chubb said. “We had our chances. We had our chances, but we didn’t make the most of it and here we are. We are who we are. We have two more times to go out there and play, and play for each other and play for the city. That is bright thing about it. It is not over yet.”

