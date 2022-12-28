2 Strong 4 Bullies
Busted water pipes damage Brooklyn family’s apartment on Christmas

By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - Most of us hope to wake up to a White Christmas. One Brooklyn family found a waterfall instead.

Arianna Harness and her 4-year-old son, Xander, opened up about losing everything over the holiday.

“It’s a lot, it’s TVs, PS4′s, toys, beds and everything, my couches,” said Harness.

Harness says she came from work Sunday morning and saw her ceiling caved in.

“I had to call the fire department to come shut the water off because maintenance wasn’t answering,” said Harness.

All of this started because the pipes in an above apartment froze and burst, causing water to crash down into Harness’ apartment.

Every single room has damages.

“My son lost presents, Christmas was ruined. We lost everything, all I was able to walk out of here with was some clothes,” Harness added.

Harness and Xander are now staying with her mother. She says it’s going to take a long time to replace what they lost.

On top of all of this, Harness’ doesn’t have renter’s insurance.

She’s turned to GoFundMe, hoping for community support as she works to rebuild her family’s future.

“But really,” Harness said. “I’m just asking for some prayers that everything comes together.”

